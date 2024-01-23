Hansika all set to entertain in single shot film

Actress Hansika Motwani, renowned for her role in 'Koi... Mil Gaya,' is set to challenge cinematic norms with her upcoming Telugu film, '105 Minutes,' a one-shot narrative that unfolds seamlessly in a continuous, uninterrupted take. Expressing her excitement for this unique project, Hansika stated that she loves challenges and was eager to undertake something different in her career.

In this experimental film, the entire story unfolds in real time, presenting a suspenseful horror narrative that spans precisely 105 minutes without a single cut. The ambitious nature of the project showcases Hansika's versatility and exceptional acting abilities.

Reflecting on the challenge of shooting a one-shot film, Hansika shared her thoughts, saying, "I have never done something like that, like a single shot. We do have a few here and there, stitches in the film. Um, but yes, the longest takes. The whole idea of, you know, doing a single shot film? It's very difficult because there's literally one side, there is wind, then another side there is fire, and the other side there's rain and there's so much to coordinate, but I love challenges and I wanted to do something different, so I did it."

Having last appeared in the Telugu thriller 'My Name Is Shruthi,' Hansika has an exciting lineup of projects on the horizon, including 'Rowdy Baby,' 'Guardian,' 'Man,' and the web series 'Nasha.' With her commitment to diverse roles and unique storytelling, Hansika Motwani continues to captivate audiences with her cinematic choices.







