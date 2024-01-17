Live
- Professionals in India aim to reclaim their careers with 88% considering a new job in 2024
- Vasupalli Ganesh meets Botsa Satyanarayana and his wife
- ‘The Raja Saab’ story out; Maruthi responds to the leaks
- ‘Captain Miller’ trailer showcases Dhanush’s multifaceted performance
- Balakrishna applauds ‘Hanu-Man’ as visual feast
- Indian PR Distribution: Revolutionizing PR Strategies in India with Tailored Solutions and Innovative Approaches
- International Hot & Spicy Food Day: Embark On A Spicy Adventure With These Korean Snacks
- Suspense thriller flick ‘Fear’ gets a grand launch
- From The Trial to Ex Mates, 10 best Performances & Versatile Characters by Actress Sheena Chohan!
- It's difficult to cut off from a character, says Sayli
Just In
‘Hanu-Man’ collects Rs 100 Cr worldwide
Creative director Prasanth Varma has ingeniously crafted a cinematic universe centered around superheroes inspired by mythological characters.
Creative director Prasanth Varma has ingeniously crafted a cinematic universe centered around superheroes inspired by mythological characters. The inaugural film from the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, "Hanu-Man," featuring the young and talented Teja Sajja in the titular role, has emerged as a colossal blockbuster both in domestic and overseas markets. Produced with prestige by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, the film received widespread promotion at the Pan India level.
From its impressive opening, "Hanu-Man" has sustained its momentum, defying its humble origins to achieve remarkable success comparable to that of a star-studded hero film. The movie continues to generate substantial numbers daily, showcasing upward trends across various regions. Notably, it has now surpassed the remarkable milestone of grossing 100 Crores worldwide, a monumental achievement given its initial budget constraints.
The film's triumph extends beyond domestic borders, with overseas collections surpassing the 3 million mark, marking a triple blockbuster in international markets. This phenomenal success underscores the universal appeal and resonance of Prasanth Varma's creative vision, catapulting "Hanu-Man" into the ranks of cinematic achievements that transcend budgetary limitations. The film's journey from concept to blockbuster success serves as a testament to the power of innovative storytelling and the prowess of emerging talents in the industry.