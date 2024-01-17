‘Hanu-Man’ collects Rs 100 Cr worldwide

Creative director Prasanth Varma has ingeniously crafted a cinematic universe centered around superheroes inspired by mythological characters. The inaugural film from the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, "Hanu-Man," featuring the young and talented Teja Sajja in the titular role, has emerged as a colossal blockbuster both in domestic and overseas markets. Produced with prestige by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, the film received widespread promotion at the Pan India level.

From its impressive opening, "Hanu-Man" has sustained its momentum, defying its humble origins to achieve remarkable success comparable to that of a star-studded hero film. The movie continues to generate substantial numbers daily, showcasing upward trends across various regions. Notably, it has now surpassed the remarkable milestone of grossing 100 Crores worldwide, a monumental achievement given its initial budget constraints.

The film's triumph extends beyond domestic borders, with overseas collections surpassing the 3 million mark, marking a triple blockbuster in international markets. This phenomenal success underscores the universal appeal and resonance of Prasanth Varma's creative vision, catapulting "Hanu-Man" into the ranks of cinematic achievements that transcend budgetary limitations. The film's journey from concept to blockbuster success serves as a testament to the power of innovative storytelling and the prowess of emerging talents in the industry.