‘Hanu-Man’ to kickstart promotions from this Vinayaka Chavithi

The director recently shared a new update on his social media profile, announcing that the movie's promotional campaign will kick off starting Vinayaka Chavithi.
Young Telugu talent Prashanth Varma, who is on a mission to bring our mythological superheroes to the big screen with a modern touch, is currently busy with the post-production work for his upcoming and long-awaited movie, “Hanu-Man.” The superhero film, starring TejaSajja and AmrithaAiyer in lead roles, has already been confirmed for a theatrical release on January 12, 2024.
The director recently shared a new update on his social media profile, announcing that the movie’s promotional campaign will kick off starting Vinayaka Chavithi.In this high-VFX movie, Vinay Rai plays the antagonist, and VaralaxmiSarathkumar has a significant role.
The film is produced by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, with music composed by Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh. It is scheduled to be released in 11 languages.