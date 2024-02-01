Live
Just In
Happy faces: Actor Nikhil along with his wife Pallavi Varma at the baby shower event
Dr Pallavi Varma, wife of actor Nikhil, is expecting a baby, and today, the couple celebrated the baby shower event at their residence. An endearing...
Dr Pallavi Varma, wife of actor Nikhil, is expecting a baby, and today, the couple celebrated the baby shower event at their residence. An endearing picture from the ceremony, featuring a joyous Nikhil alongside Pallavi, has taken the internet by storm.
In the shared image, the couple exudes happiness, drawing admiration from netizens who are pouring in their best wishes. Nikhil and Pallavi entered the wedlock in 2020, their journey initiated through a mutual acquaintance. After being in a relationship for over two years, they received the blessing of their parents and embraced marital bliss.
While anticipating parenthood, Nikhil is concurrently engrossed in his PAN Indian action drama, "Swayambhu," where he undertakes the challenging role of a legendary warrior. His physical transformation for the role has been noteworthy. Additionally, Nikhil has another project in the pipeline, a period drama titled "The India House," promising audiences a diverse cinematic experience from the versatile actor.