Hari Hara Veera Mallu Screening Halted in London After Fans Disrupt Show With Confetti

A special show of Hari Hara Veera Mallu at Cineworld theatre in West London was stopped for a short time. This happened because some fans threw paper confetti inside the hall during the movie.

The staff paused the film and came in to speak with the group. They told them that throwing things inside the theatre was not allowed.

The show was a paid premiere for the movie starring Pawan Kalyan. The film was released in many countries on Thursday.

It is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The story is about a hero who tries to take the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughal Empire.

A video online shows Cineworld staff talking to the fans.The floor was covered with paper confetti. The staff explained that this broke theatre rules.

They warned the fans not to repeat this action. Some fans did not listen and started talking about other problems like bad sound. They also took videos of the talk with the staff.

One worker said these kinds of celebrations must be approved first. They also said cleaning up is hard after such acts.A fan argued there was no sign outside telling them not to do it.

The video went viral on social media. Some people supported the fans for showing love for their favorite actor. But many others said they should follow rules and respect public spaces.

In some countries, theatres allow such acts, but only with permission. Also, the person must agree to clean up afterward. In this case, Cineworld said the fans did not take any permission.

The film stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol in important roles. They play Panchami and Aurangzeb in the film.The story shows Veera Mallu's journey from Golconda to Delhi in the 1600s.