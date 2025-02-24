Live
Just In
‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ second single takes the internet by storm
The second single from Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, has finally been released, and it has taken the internet by storm. The high-energy track has instantly connected with fans, raising anticipation for the film even further.
From the very first note, the song captivates with its electrifying beats. Pawan Kalyan’s powerful screen presence, making a grand return, adds to the excitement, while Nidhhi Agerwal’s charm enhances the visual appeal. The song also features Anasuya Bharadwaj and Pujitha Ponnada, whose graceful dance moves bring elegance to the number.
Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani has delivered an infectious tune, enriched by a stellar lineup of singers across multiple languages, including Mangli, Rahul Sipligunj, Ramya Behara, Yamini Ghantasala, Airaa Udupi, Mohanabhogaraju, Vaishnavi Kannan, Sudeep Kumar, and Aruna Mary. The soulful lyrics by Chandrabose, Abbas Tyrewala, PA Vijay, VaradharajChikkaballapura, and Mankombu Gopalakrishnan add depth to this musical spectacle.
Directed by KrishJagarlamudi and backed by AM Ratnam under Mega Surya Production, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set for a grand release on March 28, 2024. With its larger-than-life appeal and Pawan Kalyan’s star power, the film is poised to dominate the box office.