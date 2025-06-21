Harish Shankar unveils soulful song from ‘Bakasura Restaurant’

Blockbuster director Harish Shankar has unveiled the lyrical video for the emotionally resonant track “Ayyayo Emira Ee Jeevitam”, from the upcoming film Bakasura Restaurant. Sung with heartfelt depth by Rahul Sipligunj and composed by Vikas Badisa, the youthful melody is quickly gaining attention for its emotional pull and relatability among the audience.

The film stars noted comedian Praveen in the lead role, while Viva Harsha plays the titular character, Bakasura. The ensemble cast also includes Krishna Bhagawan, Shining Phani (popular for Bumchick Bunty), KGF-fame Garuda Ram, and other well-known faces from the Telugu entertainment industry.

Directed by debutant SJ Shiva and produced by Lakshmaiah Achari and Janardhan Achari under the SJ Movies banner, Bakasura Restaurant is being touted as a "Hunger Comedy Entertainer" — a genre-bending film blending humour, thrill, and a unique storyline. The trailer, which was recently released, has already generated strong buzz among audiences.

Speaking about the new song, Harish Shankar said, “Ayyayo Emira Ee Jeevitam is a track that reflects youthful emotions with a fresh musical flavour by Vikas and a soulful performance by Rahul. The film promises to offer an engaging blend of entertainment, thrills, and an innovative concept that connects with all sections of the audience.”

The film’s technical crew includes DOP Bala Saraswathi, renowned editor Marthand K. Venkatesh, executive producer Vinay Kotti, art director Sri Raja CR Thangala, and publicity managers Eluru Srinu and Maduri Madhu. The official theatrical release date is expected to be announced soon.