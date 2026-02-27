HC seeks status report on Ibrahimpatnam chairman poll

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court Single Bench comprising Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar, on Thursday directed the State Election Commission and the District Collector of Ranga Reddy district to furnish a comprehensive report on the elections held for the posts of Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Ibrahimpatnam Municipality, situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The directions were issued while hearing a Writ Petition filed by Tekula Sudershan Reddy, a resident of Seetharampet, Ibrahimpatnam, Ranga Reddy district, who approached the court seeking directions to the Revenue Divisional Officer and Returning Officer of Ibrahimpatnam Division, as well as the Commissioner of Ibrahimpatnam Municipality, to officially declare the result of the election held on February 17, 2026.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted before the court that the election for the post of Municipal Chairman was duly conducted on February 17, 2026, wherein the ward councillors exercised their votes and elected a Chairman. However, it was contended that the State Election Commission had failed to make a formal declaration of the election result, rendering the outcome of the democratic exercise legally inconclusive. The petitioner urged the court to direct the concerned authorities to remedy this inaction without further delay. In addition to seeking a formal declaration of the Chairman’s election result, the petitioner also prayed for a direction to the Returning Officer to promptly conduct the election for the post of Vice Chairperson of Ibrahimpatnam Municipality, which had yet to be held.

Taking note of the submissions, the court directed the State Election Commission and the District Collector to place the relevant status report on record by Friday. The matter is expected to be taken up for further consideration thereafter.