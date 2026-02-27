Burglars decamp with 14 tolas gold and Rs 70,000 cash

Kurnool: A daring burglary was reported in Alur of Kurnool district, where unidentified thieves broke into a house near the Revenue Office and decamped with gold ornaments and cash when no one was at home.

The incident came to light on Thursday afternoon, creating panic among local residents.

According to the victim, Brahmanna, who earns his livelihood by running a printing press, he had left his house in the morning along with his wife, as usual, to attend to his shop.

On returning home around 3.00 pm, he was shocked to find the house locks broken and doors forcibly opened. Suspecting foul play, he immediately rushed inside to check his belongings. Upon inspection, it was found that the burglars had stolen about 14 tolas of gold ornaments and cash amounting to Rs.70,000 kept in an almirah. Distressed by the loss, Brahmanna lodged a complaint with the police, following which they promptly reached the spot and carried out a preliminary inspection of the scene of offence.

Police have launched a search operation to trace the culprits and assured that all possible angles are being investigated.

They also stated that despite repeated awareness campaigns, such incidents continue to occur due to public negligence.

The police advised citizens to inform the local police station whenever they leave their houses locked for extended periods, so that regular surveillance can be arranged.

Urging people to remain vigilant, the police appealed to the public to take necessary precautions to prevent such thefts.