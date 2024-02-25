Harshiv Karthik’s suspense drama thriller ‘Bahumukham’ teaser unveiled

In a promising development in the world of cinema, the young and multi-talented artist, Harshiv Karthik, has taken on the roles of writer, designer, producer, director, and lead actor in his upcoming film, "Bahumukham." Touted as a suspense drama thriller, the movie carries the intriguing tagline - "Good, Bad & The Actor." Filmed across multiple locations in Atlanta, Macon, Canton, and the surroundings of Georgia, USA, the project is gaining attention for its unique approach.



The unveiling of the first look poster generated considerable excitement, and now, the filmmakers have released the teaser to further stoke anticipation. The movie delves into the life of Tanveer, who, after spending his formative years in a detention center, seeks the assistance of psychotherapist Disha in fulfilling his and his mother's dream of becoming an actor. However, Tanveer harbors dark secrets that pose a threat to those around him. The storyline unfolds the dichotomy of the protagonist, promising suspenseful drama, thrilling reveals, and unexpected twists.

The teaser of "Bahumukham" showcases the various shades of the lead character, portrayed impressively by Harshiv Karthik himself. Having taken charge of multiple aspects of the film, including writing and direction, Karthik demonstrates his versatility in this project. Swarnima Singh and Maria Martynova deliver notable performances, contributing to the movie's overall appeal.

Behind the camera, Luke Fletcher's cinematography captures the essence of the narrative, while Sricharan Pakala's background score adds to the suspenseful atmosphere. Co-produced by Arvind Reddy under the banner of Crystal Mountain Productions, the film boasts music by Phani Kalyan and dialogues by Ramaswamy and Harshiv Karthik. Karthik also takes on the role of editor alongside Garry BH.

The release date of "Bahumukham" is yet to be announced, but the film is already generating buzz for its promising storyline, impressive performances, and the multi-faceted involvement of Harshiv Karthik in its creation. Cinemagoers are eagerly awaiting further updates on this exciting project that looks set to make a mark in the world of suspenseful cinema.