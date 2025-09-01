Havish, Trinadha rao Nakkina’s ‘Nenu Ready’ begins key schedule in RFC

Young actor Havish is set to return to the big screen with Nenu Ready, a wholesome family entertainer directed by blockbuster filmmaker Trinadha rao Nakkina. Produced by NikhilaKoneru under Hornix India LLP, the film stars Kavya Thapar as the leading lady.

The title glimpse, which was unveiled recently, has already struck a chord with audiences, building strong anticipation for the project. Shooting is progressing at a brisk pace, with the latest key talkie schedule beginning today at Ramoji Film City. Important sequences featuring Havish and the principal cast are currently being filmed.

True to TrinadharaoNakkina’s style, Nenu Ready promises to be an out-and-out entertainer designed to appeal to all age groups, making it an ideal family watch.

The film also boasts an impressive supporting cast with veterans and comedy kings like Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Veeti Ganesan, Ajay, Murali Goud, Goparaju, and Srikanth Iyengar playing crucial roles. Their presence ensures a perfect blend of humour and drama.

On the technical front, the movie brings together a strong crew. Star composer Mickey J. Meyer is scoring the music, Nizar Shafi is handling cinematography, while editing is in the hands of Praveen Pudi. Raghu Kulkarni is on board as the production designer, and Vikrant Srinivas has penned the story and dialogues.