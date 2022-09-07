HBD Mammootty: Dulquer Salman Penned A Sweet Note On The Occasion Of His Father's Birthday

Today is a great day to all the fans of the South Indian legendary actor Mammootty as he turned a year older and is celebrating his 71st birthday today. All his fans and co-stars wished him with special posts on social media. On this special occasion, even his son Dulquer Salman who bagged a blockbuster hit with the Sita Ramam movie also wished him with a heartfelt note and showered his love on his great mentor.



Along with sharing a couple of selfies with his father, Dulquer Salman also wrote, "As long as I can remember I've always been aware of your time. I've always measured it and made sure I get the most out of it. Most often I'll call only when I feel it's something important and worth your time. I never say Pa let's take a photo or a selfie cause I'm aware that everywhere you go this is a constant request. It's silly on my part but I've always been an over thinker. It's the one thing Umma scolds me about always.

Every year, your birthday is the day I stop overthinking and blatantly insist and say we need pictures together. This year as you were getting ready for our picture together I decided to sneak a pic and Shani captured that moment.

These are the moments I live for. Just us at home and being us. Even though we are most often in different cities shooting our films, when I come home I feel like time has stood still. And I'm still just a boy cherishing the time he gets when his father has a day off from work.

Wishing you the happiest birthday Pa. You are our everything.

#HBDKing #FavouriteTimeOfYear #AnnualCelebration #SoMuchLove #Blessed".

Even other ace actor Mohanlal also wished his co-star with much love on Twitter… Take a look!

He shared a small video and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka @mammukka".

Keerthy Suresh

Happy Birthday to the ever charming & legendary Mammukka @mammukka! Your journey has been an inspiration to all!! May you keep growing younger as you always do! Wishing you a year filled with lots of happiness, success & good health 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/kdGtRimgMi — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) September 7, 2022

She shared a beautiful pic with Mammootty and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the ever charming & legendary Mammukka @mammukka! Your journey has been an inspiration to all!! May you keep growing younger as you always do! Wishing you a year filled with lots of happiness, success & good health".

Akhil Akkineni

Wishing the legend @mammukka a very happy birthday. It's been an absolute privilege to work with you sir. pic.twitter.com/ilSGuVNYKY — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) September 7, 2022

Akhil shared a new poster from their upcoming movie Agent and wished him by jotting down, "Wishing the legend @mammukka a very happy birthday. It's been an absolute privilege to work with you sir."

Agent movie is directed by Surender Reddy and is produced by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender Cinema banners. Earlier the makers also introduced South Indian ace actor Mammootty from this movie and in the first look poster, he is seen as a saviour and looked terrific holding a rifle. He is introduced as 'The Devil Ruthless Saviour'.

Writer Vakkantham Vamsi penned a powerful script for Agent movie and thus it is going to be an intense action drama. Akhil will essay the role of a spy while Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to the play female lead role.

Happy Birthday Mammootty…