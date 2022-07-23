HBD Suriya: Chiranjeevi, Dulquer Salman And A Few Other Film Stars Congratulated Him Along With Pouring Birthday Wishes

It is all known that Kollywood's ace actor Suirya has received the prestigious National Award in the 'Best Actor' category for his last movie Soorarai Potru. This movie totally bagged 5 National Awards and grabbed the attention. It is a special day for this ace actor as he is also celebrating his 47th birthday today and turned a year older. So, it is a double treat for all his fans and family. Most of the film stars like Chiranjeevi, Dulquer Salman and Mohanlal are also wishing him on this special day through social media… Even Suriya also dropped a long note on his Twitter page and expressed his happiness for receiving the National Award…

This note reads, "Vanakkam, My heartfelt thanks for all the love and good wishes that has reached us and enriched our lives so far.We are ecstatic with the five National Awards for 'Soorarai Pottru'. The overwhelming reception for our film, which was released directly on OTT during a pandemic, has made our eyes well up in joy."

He also added, "Our happiness is doubled at this National recognition for 'Soorarai Pottru' as it is a testimony of Sudha Kongara's many years of hard work and creative vision of Captain Gopinath's story."

He also thanked the makers of his first film… "I extend my gratitude to director Vasanth Sai and filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who placed their faith in my acting abilities and gave me my first film, 'Nerukku Ner'".

He dedicated his win to his family… "My special thanks to my Jyotika, who insisted I should produce and act in 'Soorarai Pottru'. My love and 'Thank You' to all those who have encouraged my efforts so far and to my amma and appa, Karthi and Brinda, who have supported me always. I dedicate this award to my kids Diya and Dev and to my loving family."

He also concluded by jotting down, "I share this joyous moment with all my brothers and sisters who are out there, who have shown me immense love and acceptance right through my career. My heartfelt thanks to you all my anbaana fans."

Karan Johar

Congratulations to the team of #SooraraiPottru !! Hugely deserving!!!! @Suriya_offl you were outstanding in the film!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 23, 2022

Dulquer Salman

What better gift for your birthday to you and for us than your National Award Suriya Anna ! Wishing many more such awards and amazing films and roles. A very happy birthday to you 🤗🤗❤️❤️ @Suriya_offl #HappyBirthdaySuriya #HBDSuriya pic.twitter.com/bqurerAnyk — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) July 23, 2022

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Hearty Congrats to my dearest @Suriya_offl on the National Best Actor Award!! It's even more special coming on the eve of your birthday💐!! Many Many Happy Returns of the Day & Wishing you Many many more accolades along the way!!#68thNationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/B7pLPgDIyw — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 23, 2022

Mammootty

National award. A beautiful birthday gift.. Happy birthday Dear @Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/fdIdbj2ImH — Mammootty (@mammukka) July 22, 2022

Vijay Sethupathi

Rakul Preet Singh

Congratulations @Suriya_offl sir for winning the national award. May you keep inspiring us with such powerful roles 👏👏😁😁 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 22, 2022

Sean Roldan

Ace performer, gentleman, good hearted human being, thinks relentlessly for social welfare, makes his conscience part of the films he produces and acts, makes others grow and feels joy in their blossoming. What more can one say about this man. Happy birthday @Suriya_offl sir ❤️ — Sean Roldan (@RSeanRoldan) July 22, 2022

Mohanlal

Some birthday presents are precious coincidences. Happy birthday and congratulations once again, dear Suriya! @Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/05MuJfzx1A — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 23, 2022

Soorarai Pottru has won 5 National Film Awards:

• Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

• Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru

• Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali

• Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara

• Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar

It is the biopic of GR Gopinath who was the founder of Simplify Air Deccan and Suriya gave his best stepping into the shoes of GR Gopinath! Aparna Balamurali was seen as his wife in the movie!

Happy Birthday Suriya…