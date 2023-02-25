HCA Awards 2023: RRR Wins Its Third Award In The 'Best Action Film' Category

Here is the third award for the night… It's just amazing as the RRR team is giving us many chances to celebrate the occasion. Now, the movie bagged the prestigious award in the 'Best Action Film' category and once again RRR director SS Rajamouli graced the stage and thanked all his stunt choreographers and praised their efforts on the global stage.

Along with sharing Ram Charan's poster from the movie, the team announced this great news through social media...

SS Rajamouli graced the stage and received the award with much pride… His winning speech is amazing… "I think I need to go back stage and check and I'll be starting growing wings already with the second one. Thank you so much It means a lot… I can't express in words how much it means. I really, This is the best action film, we won the 'Best Stunts'. But Probably it's the best choreography for the stunt choreographer and would like to have the stunt choreographers here as they work hard put their life on the line to entertain us. I think I'll take the opportunity to ask the major awards to make a special category for the stunt guys. They really really deserve that. This is for all the stunt choreographers not only across India but all over the world who are working hard… I'm really flying here…".

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya under his home banner. This movie has an ensemble cast of Ram Charan Tej, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Ray Stevenson. The movie is made with the fictional story of the Indian Independence movement and the lead actors fought for their country and had their own reasons behind revolting against the British rulers!

Congratulations RRR team…