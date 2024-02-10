"Hello baby" motion poster launched by actress Nandita Shweta

Skml motion pictures previously released 6 movies completed there 7th film as HELLO BABY which is going to release soon in theatres released there motion poster with actress Nandita Shweta.

Producer Kandregula AdhiNarayana told that its the First Indian hacking movie with solo character which is directed by Ram gopal ratnam and acted by Kavya Keerthi, DOP Ramana k Naidu , music given by Sukumar pammi edited by Sairam tatipalli.

Nanditha Swetha after releasing the poster told it's looking crispy and sure she believed audience always encourage new concepts.

