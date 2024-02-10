  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

"Hello baby" motion poster launched by actress Nandita Shweta

Hello baby motion poster launched by actress Nandita Shweta
x
Highlights

Skml motion pictures previously released 6 movies completed there 7th film as HELLO BABY which is going to release soon in theatres released there motion poster with actress Nandita Shweta.

Skml motion pictures previously released 6 movies completed there 7th film as HELLO BABY which is going to release soon in theatres released there motion poster with actress Nandita Shweta.

Producer Kandregula AdhiNarayana told that its the First Indian hacking movie with solo character which is directed by Ram gopal ratnam and acted by Kavya Keerthi, DOP Ramana k Naidu , music given by Sukumar pammi edited by Sairam tatipalli.

Nanditha Swetha after releasing the poster told it's looking crispy and sure she believed audience always encourage new concepts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X