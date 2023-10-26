Here are the complete details of ‘Thalapathy 68’

Thalapathy Vijay is currently savoring the success of his recent release, “Leo,” which hit theaters last week. Before its release, Vijay had already announced his 68th film, helmed by director Venkat Prabhu. Tentatively titled “Thalapathy 68,” the movie began with a pooja ceremony recently and the ceremony video has been officially unveiled by the filmmakers, offering a comprehensive rundown of the cast and crew.

While it had previously been confirmed that Meenakshii Chaudhary would be the female lead, the recently released video has also affirmed the presence of an impressive ensemble cast. This includes Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Yogibabu, VTV Ganesh, Ajmal Amir, Vaibhav, Premgi, Ajay Raj, and Aravind Akash in pivotal roles.

Archana Kalpathi, Aishwarya Kalpathi, and Venkat Manickam jointly support the production of Thalapathy 68. The film boasts Siddhartha Nuni as the cinematographer, Yuvan Shankar Raja as the music director, Venkat Rajen as the editor, Rajeevan as the production designer, and Dhilip Subbarayan as the stunt choreographer.