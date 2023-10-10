Here is the first look release date of Prabhas-Maruthi film

Prabhas has increased the speed of his films. He is now acting in multiple projects one after the other. One of them is with star director Maruthi. The film has also completed two schedules and very soon, the third schedule will begin in the days to come. For the first time, Maruthi also opened up about the film and said he would give his blood, sweat, and tears for the film.

Now, the latest grapevine is that the first look of this entertainer will be out on October 23, 2023. Special plans are being made for the same and the news is that the title of the film might also get revealed on that day. So many titles are already in the news and we need to see which title will the makers fix.

Prabhas is busy with his other film, “Salaar,” which is done with its shoot is slated to be out on December 22 this year. Prashanth Neel directed this film which has Shruthi Haasan as the heroine.