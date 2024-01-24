‘Hero Heeroine’ is a blend of glamour and substance: Divyah Khosla Kumar

Actress Divyah Khosla Kumar, gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Hero Heeroine,' has shared insights into the project, describing it as a mix of glamour and substance. Directed by Suresh Krrisna, the bilingual film explores the unscripted journey of on-screen romance turning into real-life love.



The recently unveiled poster showcases Divyah surrounded by shutterbugs, hinting at the intriguing and glamorous aspects of the film. Speaking about the project, the actress expressed enthusiasm, describing the experience of stepping into the world of 'Hero Heeroine' as enchanting. She praised the script for being a captivating blend of glamour and substance, expressing her thrill to be part of a project promising a visual and emotional spectacle.

Divyah Khosla Kumar stated, "The poster offers a sneak peek into the allure and intrigue that this film holds, and I can't wait for audiences to join us on this cinematic journey."

Producer Prerna Arora added, "In 'Hero Heeroine,' we are unravelling a tapestry of emotions, where love takes unexpected turns. The first poster is a visual tease, hinting at the captivating journey that awaits. This film is a celebration of modern love, and we can't wait to share the magic we've created."