Heroines Trupti Ravindra & Riya Jithu share their journey of ‘Bhadrakali’

After the success of Margan, actor Vijay Antony is returning with another powerful film, Bhadrakali. Directed by Arun Prabhu and produced by Ramanjaneyulu Jawvaji under Sarvanth Ram Creations, the project is presented by Vijay Antony Film Corporation and Meera Vijay Antony. The promotional content has already generated strong buzz, and the film is slated for release on September 19. At a recent press conference, leading ladies Trupti Ravindra and Riya Jithu shared their experiences.

Trupti Ravindra, who hails from Maharashtra, revealed that Bhadrakali marks her debut as a heroine in Tamil cinema. A former software engineer with a passion for acting, she recalled how the audition and look test led to her landing the role. “I’m playing a relatable character that everyone can connect with. Acting with Vijay Antony was a wonderful experience, and the director shaped my role beautifully,” she said.

Riya Jithu, a Malayali actress with prior experience as a child artist, expressed her excitement about being part of Vijay Antony’s 25th film. “I grew up listening to his music, and working with him was an honor. I’ve portrayed a unique role in Bhadrakali, and while I can’t reveal much, the story is impactful and socially relevant,” she noted, praising director Arun’s clarity and the producer’s support.

Both actresses expressed confidence that Bhadrakali will resonate with Telugu audiences, who are known for embracing powerful, content-driven cinema.