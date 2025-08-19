‘Hey Bhagawan!’ title teaser unveiled

Suhas continues to impress with his steady pace and penchant for choosing distinctive scripts. He is currently starring in a new project directed by debutant Gopi Atchara. This full-on entertainer is being produced by B. Narendra Reddy under the banner of Trishul Visionary Studios, marking their Production No. 2. The story is penned by Shanmuka Prashanth, who previously earned acclaim for ‘Writer Padmabhushan’.

On the occasion of Suhas’ birthday, the makers unveiled the film’s title teaser, sparking curiosity and laughter in equal measure. Titled ‘Hey Bhagawan!’, the teaser introduces a quirky premise with a perfect blend of suspense and humour.

The teaser kicks off with a scene where Naresh’s PA warns him that their family's secret business might be exposed if a certain team’s video gets leaked. Suhas makes a stylish entry, and the narrative quickly shifts to a heated yet humorous argument between him and Shivani Nagaram over the mysterious family business, leaving viewers with more questions than answers.

Director Gopi Atchara crafts the teaser smartly, keeping the central mystery under wraps while generating ample laughs through witty situations and character dynamics.

Suhas shines in a sleek avatar, showcasing his impeccable comic timing. Shivani Nagaram looks stunning as the female lead, while veteran actor Naresh is effortlessly hilarious in the role of Suhas’ father. Sudarshan also adds to the fun with his comedic presence.

Mahi Reddy Pandugula’s cinematography brings a burst of colour and energy, while Vivek Sagar’s peppy background score further enhances the entertainment factor. Editing is handled by Viplav Nyshadam, with art direction by A. Ram Kumaar. Ramana Reddy is on board as the executive producer.

With its intriguing premise, engaging teaser, and a strong team behind the scenes, ‘Hey Bhagawan!’ promises to deliver unlimited entertainment.