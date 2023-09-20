Highlights of ANR centenary celebrations

The centenary celebrations of Nata Samrat Akkineni Nageswara Rao have started on a grand scale. Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu unveiled the statue of Akkineni Nageswara Rao in a program held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Many celebrities, fans and family members of Akkineni from the fields of film, politics and industry attended the ceremony.

Film celebrities Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Ram Charan, Mohan Babu, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Nani, Manchu Vishnu, JagapathiBabu, Rajendra Prasad, Srikanth, Jayasudha, Brahmanandam, Allu Aravind, Ashwinidat, Dil Raju, Murali Mohan, Subbarami Reddy, C Kalyan, Chinababu, Nagavanshi, S Gopal Reddy, YVS Chaudhary, Gemini Kiran, GunnamGangaraju, Anupam. Kher, Nassar and others participated and paid tributes to ANR.

Speaking on the occasion, Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, Akkineni Nageswara Rao is a great actor and also a great man. I have personal acquaintance with Nageswara Rao. He and I used to talk about many things. Nageswara Rao was acting all his life. I know no other actor who acted till the last day. He is a great person who followed values in the field of cinema. He showed us some good traditions and values that others should learn. It is our tribute to him to travel the path he has shown. His language, dress and personality, if we take some of these, that is the true tribute we give to him. ANR is a living mirror of values. I always say that NTR and ANR are the two eyes of the Telugu film industry. Nageswara Rao is a big acting university. Anyone entering the industry today can improve their lives if they imbibe those qualities like a student. This statue is meant to spread the spirit of Nageswara Rao. Today's generation should also know this. I don't just admire him as an actor. In my personal opinion, there is a lot to be inspired from his life.”

“Akkineni's inspiration should imbibe good qualities and teach them to the next generation as well. Thank you to all his family members for giving me the honor of unveiling the statue of such a legendary personality Akkineni Nageswara Rao," Naidu added.





Nagarjuna said, "When I see someone's statue, I get the impression that he is a great person, but he is no longer with us. That's what I feel whenever I see the statue. That is why I did not see the statue of my father until it was unveiled. Because, I have to accept that my father is not there. Sculptor Vineeth has beautifully crafted the statue.”



“To all of you ANR is an amazing actor, an actor who has played memorable roles for generations, a person who is loved by crores of Telugu people. For us, Dad filled our hearts with Dad's love. A person who calls us with a smile. We used to share happiness and pain with my father. If I sat with him, all the pains would be gone,”Nagarjuna added.

SS Rajamouli said,“I have admired Akkineni Nageswara Rao in movies since childhood. Though, I don’t have much association with him personally, he is an inspiration to all of us in many ways.”

Mohan Babu said,“I was one of the people who tore my shirt off to see Nageswara Rao's 100-day film celebration during my studying days in Tirupati. It is the blessing of God to work for many films in Annapurna studios banner. Nageswara Rao is a book.”

Jayasudha said,“I am lucky to do more films with Akkineni Nageswara Rao. He has knowledgeable about all things. I have learned many things from him along with discipline.”

Brahmanandam said,“Seeing Akkineni Nageswara Rao's idol unveiling is a great blessing. He was born in a farmer's family and reached an amazing position. This is not an ordinary thing. His life is a great lesson for every Telugu actor and actor in the world. He is a great man who excelled himself in this competitive world. He is a man of great discipline.”









