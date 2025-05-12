Historic Madame Tussauds moment: Ram Charan gets waxed with his furry bestie

In a landmark moment for Indian cinema, global superstar Ram Charan has earned a unique place in history as the first Indian celebrity to be immortalized at Madame Tussauds London with his pet. The actor's wax statue, revealed in a private ceremony in London, features him alongside his adorable dog Rhyme — placing him in rarefied company with Queen Elizabeth II, who is the only other personality to be depicted with a pet at the museum.

The wax figure captures Ram Charan in the elegant black velvet bandhgala he wore to the 2023 Oscars, the very evening “Naatu Naatu” created global history by winning Best Original Song. This moment isn’t just a tribute to cinematic excellence but also a personal celebration — a nod to the unshakable bond between the star and his beloved companion.

The unveiling was attended by his parents, megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha, with Chiranjeevi garu getting emotional while speaking about his son's monumental achievement. Initially postponed due to recent global tensions, the announcement was finally shared with fans as a symbol of joy and resilience.

The statue will remain in London until May 19 before moving to Madame Tussauds Singapore, continuing to inspire fans worldwide.



