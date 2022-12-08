HIT 2 turns out to Become a Profitable venture for Nani

Telugu audiences always prefer films with good content, and it's been proved one more time with HIT: The Second Case. With Adivi Sesh as the lead actor, the film is doing well in Box office. The movie is continuing to do well in weekday shows as well.

It took mere days for this thriller to become a profitable venture for the producers, and distributors. The movie crossed breakeven in every territory in Tamil states and overseas just 6 days after release.

Adivi Sesh's films are always a safe bet, It's rare these days for a movie to achieve blockbuster status in all territories. With this hit, Adivi Sesh completes his double hat trick with this movie

The recently released poster of the movie HIT 3 got superb responses. people are excited to know that Natural Star Nani will be playing the lead as Arjun Sarkar.



