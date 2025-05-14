Live
- Oxford Grammar High School Celebrates Resilient Achievers and Academic Toppers in CBSE Class X Examinations (2024–25)
- Reskilling for AI: What employees should start learning today
- IPL 2025: 8 South African Players to Miss Play-off Matches, Confirmed South African Cricket
- Why weekly Mock Tests are the key to cracking Bank & SSC Exams
- Storage-backed renewable energy capacity in India to surge past 25 GW in 3 years
- GTA 6 Release Date Confirmed for May 2026 on PlayStation and Xbox
- Bridging the talent gap: An outlook on how training and capacity building is essential to generate the best semicon talent
- Top Natural Additions to Boost Hydration in Summer
- Dhaka University student stabbed to death near campus gate, BNP demands VC's resignation
- Mehidy Hasan Miraz wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for April 2025
Hit 3 Movie: Nani's Action Thriller Coming Soon to This OTT Platform
Nani's Hit 3 movie, which was released in theaters on May 1, has been a huge success.
Nani’s Hit 3 (HIT 3) movie will soon be available on OTT. The movie was released in theaters on May 1 and has been a big success. Reports say it earned Rs. 114 crores in total and Rs. 73 crores in share collection in just 13 days.
After Hit 3’s release, no big movies have come out, so it will still be shown in some theaters. Now, the details about the OTT release of Hit 3 have been revealed.
Hit 3 OTT:
Netflix has bought the rights to stream Hit 3. Reports say the movie will be available on Netflix 4 weeks after its release in theaters. It is expected to start streaming on June 5. The official announcement about the OTT release will likely come in the last week of May.
Nani showed his acting skills as Arjun Sarkar IPS in the movie. He did a lot of action scenes and played a serious role. With these elements, Nani gained more fans.
Tamil actor Karthi surprised everyone by appearing in the climax of Hit 3. He played ACP Veerappan, and it seems he will be the main actor in the next parts of the ‘Hit’ series. So far, all the main actors in this series have been Tollywood actors.
Vishwaksen was in Hit 1, Adivi Sesh in Hit 2, and Nani in Hit 3. Now, Karthi’s entry is important. Director Sailesh Kolanu confirmed that a new murder mystery is ready for Hit 4, and Karthi’s role will continue from the end of Hit 3.