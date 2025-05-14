Hit 3 Movie: Nani's Action Thriller Coming Soon to This OTT Platform

Nani’s Hit 3 (HIT 3) movie will soon be available on OTT. The movie was released in theaters on May 1 and has been a big success. Reports say it earned Rs. 114 crores in total and Rs. 73 crores in share collection in just 13 days.

After Hit 3’s release, no big movies have come out, so it will still be shown in some theaters. Now, the details about the OTT release of Hit 3 have been revealed.

Hit 3 OTT:

Netflix has bought the rights to stream Hit 3. Reports say the movie will be available on Netflix 4 weeks after its release in theaters. It is expected to start streaming on June 5. The official announcement about the OTT release will likely come in the last week of May.

Nani showed his acting skills as Arjun Sarkar IPS in the movie. He did a lot of action scenes and played a serious role. With these elements, Nani gained more fans.

Tamil actor Karthi surprised everyone by appearing in the climax of Hit 3. He played ACP Veerappan, and it seems he will be the main actor in the next parts of the ‘Hit’ series. So far, all the main actors in this series have been Tollywood actors.

Vishwaksen was in Hit 1, Adivi Sesh in Hit 2, and Nani in Hit 3. Now, Karthi’s entry is important. Director Sailesh Kolanu confirmed that a new murder mystery is ready for Hit 4, and Karthi’s role will continue from the end of Hit 3.