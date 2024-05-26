Live
Just In
‘Hit List’ to have a grand release on May 31
Vijay Kanishka, son of acclaimed Tamil director Vikraman, is stepping into the Tollywood industry with his film "Hit List,"
Vijay Kanishka, son of acclaimed Tamil director Vikraman, is stepping into the Tollywood industry with his film "Hit List," featuring prominent actors like Samudrakhani, Sarath Kumar, and Gautham Vasudeva Menon. Directed by SooryaKathirKakkallar and K. Karthikeyan, the action-packed crime thriller has garnered attention since its first look release.
The recent trailer launch and pre-release event witnessed esteemed guests like Sri Murali Mohan and Telangana Assembly Speaker Sri Gaddam Prasad, alongside producer K.S. Ravikumar and the film's team. Praising Kanishka's acting prowess, Mohan expressed confidence in the film's success, while Gaddam Prasad extended his best wishes.
Producer KS Ravikumar reminisced about his journey in the industry and expressed excitement about launching Kanishka. Grateful for the opportunity, Kanishka, whose father directed the acclaimed film "Vasantham," expressed his enthusiasm for the Telugu industry.
Telugu release producers Srinivas Goud and Bekkam Ravindra thanked the dignitaries for their support and hoped for the film's success. "Hit List" is slated for release on May 31st, marking Kanishka's much-awaited entry into Tollywood.