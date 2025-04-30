"Hit: The Third Case" Ticket Price Hike Approved in Andhra Pradesh Ahead of Release

Live
Natural Star Nani's much-anticipated crime thriller, Hit: The Third Case (HIT 3), is all set to release on May 1, 2025. With the release nearing, the Andhra Pradesh government has approved a temporary hike in ticket prices for the film, allowing a price increase for both single screens and multiplexes.
Natural Star Nani's latest movie is Hit: The Third Case (HIT 3). This crime thriller, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2025.
The movie is produced by Nani himself under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema.the Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission to increase the ticket prices for Hit 3. On Wednesday (April 30), the AP government issued orders allowing an increase of Rs. 50 (including GST) for single screens and Rs. 75 (including GST) for multiplexes.
The government stated in a Jivo that these prices will remain for a week after the movie's release. After that, ticket prices will revert to normal.
However, it appears that the Hit 3 film team did not request the government to raise ticket prices in Telangana. Following the Sandhya Theater incident, the Telangana government has made it clear that there will be no increase in ticket prices across the state.
As a result, Hit 3's ticket prices will only be increased in Andhra Pradesh, while prices will remain unchanged in Telangana.