Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Finalize Divorce After 8-Year Legal Battle

After more than eight years of legal proceedings, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have finalized their high-profile divorce, concluding one of Hollywood's most drawn-out separations.

On Monday, Jolie’s legal team confirmed that both parties reached an agreement, marking the end of a legal dispute that began in September 2016 when Jolie filed for divorce. The couple had been together for 12 years, including two years of marriage, before their relationship ended.

The divorce filing, citing "irreconcilable differences," followed a private plane incident that Jolie alleged involved abusive behavior by Pitt toward their six children. While authorities investigated the allegations, no charges were filed against Pitt, and Jolie opted not to pursue legal action.

In a statement provided to People magazine, Jolie’s attorney, James Simon, noted the length and challenges of the process. “Angelina filed for divorce over eight years ago, leaving behind all shared properties. Since then, her focus has been on healing and seeking peace for her family. This resolution is just one step in a broader journey,” Simon said. “Angelina is exhausted by the process but relieved this chapter is closed.”

An unnamed source close to Jolie told People magazine that the actress has been striving to move forward positively. “She has refrained from speaking negatively about Pitt in both public and private,” the source stated. “She’s focused on creating a lighter, healthier environment after a difficult period.”

The settlement resolves a contentious legal battle that revolved around custody arrangements and the division of shared assets. The couple’s eight-year legal fight has drawn widespread media attention.