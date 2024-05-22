Kevin Costner's ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ gets rousing applause at Cannes

Kevin Costner's much-anticipated film, ‘Horizon: An American Saga,’ garnered a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday evening. However, the screening was not without controversy, as several attendees walked out during the movie. Despite this, the ovation and enthusiastic chants of “Kevin, Kevin, Kevin” left Costner visibly emotional.

The contrasting reactions at Cannes are noteworthy. The standing ovation highlights the film's impact on many viewers, while the walkouts suggest that its intense content might not resonate with everyone. This dichotomy is often seen in bold cinematic projects that push boundaries and provoke strong responses.



Costner, deeply moved by the applause, took to the stage to express his gratitude. “I’m sorry you had to clap that long for me to understand that I should speak,” he joked, drawing laughter from the audience. He expressed appreciation for the support he received, not just for himself but also for the cast and crew. “Such good people. Such a good moment, not just for me, but for the actors that came with me, for people who believed in me who continued to work. It’s a funny business, and I’m so glad I found it. There’s no place like here. I’ll never forget this—neither will my children,” Costner said.



Excitingly, Costner announced that ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ is just the beginning of a larger narrative. He promised three more installments, with the first sequel set to release this August. This ambitious project reflects his deep commitment to storytelling and his passion for the Western genre.



'Horizon: An American Saga' delves into the expansion of the American West, told from the perspectives of cattle ranchers, farmers, and soldiers. The film is noted for its graphic depictions of blood and gore, portraying the harsh realities of the era. Costner's character navigates this brutal landscape, engaging in intense gunfights and a tumultuous affair with a much younger woman, adding layers of complexity and drama to the narrative.


