Oscars 2021: Here Is The Complete Winners List Of The 93rd Prestigious Academy Awards

It is all known that the prestigious 93rd Academy awards took place last night at Dolby Theatre and Union Station in Los Angeles. Well, the host-less event turned into an in-person soirée unlike the Zoom as is not an option this time which was done at the Golden Globes 2021 and SAG Awards 2021.

Keeping the surge of Covid-19 positive cases in mind, this time there was no audience, no nominees, no host and finally, it is being a show usually broadcast from the Dolby Theatre.

Well, let us have a look at the complete winner's list: Check out

Best Picture

• The Father

• Judas and the Black Messiah

• Mank

• Minari

• Nomadland - Winner

• Promising Young Woman

• Sound of Metal

• The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

• Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round

• David Fincher - Mank

• Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

• Chloé Zhao - Nomadland *WINNER*

• Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

• Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

• Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

• Anthony Hopkins - The Father - Winner

• Gary Oldman - Mank

• Steven Yeun – Minari

Best Sound

• Greyhound

• Mank

• News of the World

• Soul

• Sound of Metal - Winner

Best Actress in a Leading Role

• Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

• Andra Day - United States vs. Billie Holiday

• Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

• Frances McDormand - Nomadland

• Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

• Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

• Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah *WINNER*

• Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami...

• Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

• LaKeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

• Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

• Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

• Olivia Colman - The Father

• Amanda Seyfried - Mank

• Youn Yuh-Jung - Minari *WINNER*

Best Original Screenplay

• Will Berson and Shaka King - Judas and the Black Messiah

• Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

• Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

• Darius Marder and Abraham Marder - Sound of Metal

• Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman *WINNER*

Best Adapted Screenplay

• Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

• Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller - The Father *WINNER*

• Kemp Powers - One Night in Miami...

• Ramin Bahrani - The White Tiger

• Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Best Cinematography

• Judas and the Black Messiah

• Mank *WINNER*

• News of the World

• Nomadland

• The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Film Editing

• The Father

• Nomadland

• Promising Young Woman

• Sound of Metal *WINNER*

• The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature Film

• Onward

• Over the Moon

• A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

• Soul *WINNER*

• Wolfwalkers

Best Animated Short Film

• Burrow

• Genius Loci

• If Anything Happens I Love You *WINNER*

• Opera

• Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film

• Feeling Through

• The Letter Room

• The Present

• Two Distant Strangers *WINNER*

• White Eye

Best Production Design

• The Father

• Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

• Mank *WINNER*

• News of the World

• Tenet

Best Costume Design

• Emma

• Ma Rainey's Black Bottom *WINNER*

• Mank

• Mulan

• Pinocchio

Best Documentary Feature

• Collective

• Crip Camp

• The Mole Agent

• My Octopus Teacher *WINNER*

• Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

• Collette *WINNER*

• A Concerto is a Conversation

• Do Not Split

• Hunger Ward

• A Love Song for Latasha

Best Visual Effects

• Love and Monsters

• The Midnight Sky

• Mulan

• The One and Only Ivan

• Tenet *WINNER*

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

• Emma

• Hillbilly Elegy

• Ma Rainey's Black Bottom *WINNER*

• Mank

• Pinocchio

Best International Feature Film

• Another Round - Denmark *WINNER*

• Better Days - Hong Kong

• Collective - Romania

• The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia

• Quo Vadis, Aida - Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best Original Score

• Da 5 Bloods

• Mank

• Minari

• News of the World

• Soul - Winner

Best Original Song

• Fight for You - Judas and the Black Messiah - Winner

• Hear My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7

• Husavik - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

• Io Sì (Seen) - The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

• Speak Now - One Night in Miami...

Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

• Tyler Perry - Winner