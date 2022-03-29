Richard Williams reacts to Will Smith's Oscars altercation

After Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022, legendary tennis coach Richard Williams stated that he does not believe in violence unless "it's in self-defence." Richard, the father of tennis stars Venus Williams and Serena Williams, spoke to NBC News via his son Chavoita LeSane and weighed in on Smith's controversial actions at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, Variety reported.

"We don't know all the details of what happened. But we don't condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it's in self-defense," he said. For the unversed, while presenting the best documentary feature at the Oscars, Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!" A few minutes after the incident, Smith was announced Best Actor at the Oscars for playing Richard, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the film 'King Richard'.