Hombale Producer Vijay celebrates after watching the trailer of ‘Salaar’

The trailer of the much-awaited movie “Salaar”is released on Friday at 7.19 pm. Before that, the film's producer Vijay Kirgandur watched the trailer and was excited to watch it. That photo was captured by those who were there in his office. It's an awesome trailer and it's more than three and a half minutes long.

There was a lot of discussion about the story of the movie “Salaar.” It was said that Prashant Neel has made a slight change in the movie “Ugram” which he had made earlier in Kannada. Prashant Neel did not give any response in this regard. This is the first time Prashant has spoken about the story.

He clarified that this is not a remake movie and said that the story of two friends turning into big enemies is shown in the movie. This is the first time that the journey of these two will be shown in two parts.

Currently, the event trend has increased in the film industry. Post-release event, pre-release event etc. various exercises are done to pull audience or grab the attention of the cine mongers. There is a rumor going around in Gandhinagar that no such event is being done for the “Salaar” film. It seems that the Hombale company is planning to release the movie directly after the release of the trailer without any event.

“Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire” is expected to be a “KGF” director's movie rather than a Prabhas movie. Another film of the director who wrote a new history on the style of film making from “KGF” by giving a visual poetry is finally here. Rather than how “KGF” extended its arms to the world, “Salaar” will emerge unarmed. Due to the fact that the Hombale organization has already made all the preparations, advance ticket booking is going on in America as well.