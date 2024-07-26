How does Arjun Kapoor blend work with play?

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a glimpse into his "workcation", showcasing how he blends work with play through a series of photos.



Taking to Instagram, Arjun posted a string of pictures featuring food, workouts, and some random clicks.

In the photos, the actor can be seen swimming in the rain, enjoying a plate of delicious lunch, working out in the gym, and spending time with a furry friend-- a dog.

The last photo is a candid shot of the actor smiling.

The actor captioned the post: "Blending work and play #workcationvibes #workinprogress."

Arjun's sister, Anshula, commented: "That smile though."

Actor Pulkit Samrat commented: "J for jealous!" with heart-eyes emoji.

Fans were excited about the post, with one user commenting: "Last one is the best!!! Keep that smile always."

Another wrote: "Go Arjun go... keep smiling along the way," while a fan noted: "Raising temperature."

Arjun, who is the son of film producer Boney Kapoor and entrepreneur Mona Shourie, began his career as an assistant director on Nikhil Advani's 2003 romantic drama 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

The actor made his film debut in 2012 with Yash Raj Films' romantic drama 'Ishaqzaade' alongside Parineeti Chopra.

He has since starred in movies like 'Aurangzeb', 'Gunday', '2 States', 'Half Girlfriend', 'Namaste England', 'Panipat', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', 'Bhoot Police', 'Ek Villain Returns', and most recently, 'The Lady Killer'.

Next, Arjun has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' and 'Singham Again' in the pipeline.