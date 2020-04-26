How Much Remuneration Did BR Chopra's Mahabharat Actors Earn?

With Doordarshan making the most of the lockdown period to restore the channel to its lost glory, the talk surrounding the great mythological epic refuses to die down.

Mahabharat was directed by BR Chopra and would be aired every Sunday. This is the Ved Vyas version and revolves around the battle between Pandavas and Kauravas aka Dharma and Adharma. The series were a hit then too and as expected has now also become the most watched serial right now.

Doordarshan has sure achieved its goal and now the most watched television channel. The TRPs too are creating a record. The mythological series from 1988 is now being watched by older and younger generations alike. The serial starred some well known names in showbiz then, including Raj Babbar, Mukesh Khanna, Gajendra Chouhan, Rupa Ganguly and Praveen Kumar.

The actors too who then played those characters are promoting the Mahabharat epic series on social media by sharing trivia about the same.

But have you wondered how much the actors were paid for working in Mahabharat then? Well, according to a report, the makers of Mahabharat are said to have treated every actor equally. In fact whe it came to payment, there was no disparity. If a buzz doing the rounds is anything to go by, then Mahabharat actors were paid Rs 3,000 per episode. And you all know that BR Chopra's Mahabharat comprised 94 episodes in all.