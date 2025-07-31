‘Hreem’ gets launched; Sundeep Kishan gives the first clap

The upcoming Telugu film Hreem, starring Pawan Kalyan and Chaminda Varma in lead roles, was officially launched with a traditional ceremony attended by several noted film and media personalities. Directed by debutant Rajesh Ravuri and produced by Shiva Mallala under the Shivam Media banner, the film is being presented by Sujatha.

The launch event was marked with much enthusiasm. Actor Sundeep Kishan gave the ceremonial clap, expressing his support and recalling his long-standing friendship with producer Shiva Mallala. “He’s one of my earliest media friends, and I truly wish this film becomes a great success,” Sundeep said.

Actor Ali shared his blessings, calling the producers family and praying for the film’s success. Banerjee, who is playing a key role, added, “Shiva is like my younger brother. I’m happy to be part of this project and excited about my role.”

Veteran actor Rajeev Kanakala, who switched on the camera, highlighted the film's strong team. “Chaminda Varma is not just an actress, but a doctor and a Telugu girl who came from Dubai to act in Telugu films. I’ve known both Pawan’s grandfather and director Rajesh for a long time. They’re very talented, and I hope this project succeeds,” he said.

Several other notable guests including director Janarthana Maharshi, producer K. Babureddy, and influencers like Bezawada Bebakka and Srivani Tripuraneni attended the event, marking an enthusiastic start for Hreem.