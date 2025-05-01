‘Hridayam Lopala’ Promo Sparks Buzz

They fake love to survive, but soon, it feels all too real. — ‘Hridayam’ Song Promo from ‘Kingdom’ is a Winner

The most awaited ‘Hridayam Lopala’ promo from ‘Kingdom’ is out now, and it’s already playing on loop!

The beats hit instantly, and it looks like the powerful trio of Vijay Deverakonda, Gowtam Tinnanuri, and Anirudh have struck big. Real fireworks are clearly set for May 2nd with the full song release.

As the makers captioned: “They fake love to survive, but soon it feels all too real.”

From what we see, it appears the characters begin by pretending to be in love… but eventually fall for real.

The visuals are stunning, grand, and absolutely worth the wait and hype. The cinematography, handled by Jomon T. John ISC and Girish Gangadharan ISC, is top notch, with Navin Nooli in charge of editing.

The full song releases on May 2nd, and Anirudh, along with Anumita Nadesan, has already struck the right chord, building massive anticipation.

KK has penned the lyrics for this soulful and intense melody. Dar Gai adds her signature magic through choreography.

Gowtam Tinnanuri has written and directed the film on a truly grand scale.

‘Kingdom’ is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios.