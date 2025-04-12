Hrithik Roshan left spellbound by Nick Jonas’ play; thanks Priyanka for ‘fun and food’

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan recently had a memorable evening soaking in some theatre magic, as he attended Nick Jonas’ play The Last Five Years in the US. Accompanied by his girlfriend Saba Azad and actress Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik described the experience as nothing short of "mind-blowing."

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared pictures with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Saba Azad, actress Adrienne Warren, and director Whitney White. “We went in thinking it’ll be a fun night out with friends and came out mind blown and inspired like never before. The Last Five Years is an unmissable experience!” he wrote. He praised Nick’s performance as “simply incredible” and called Adrienne Warren “fabulous.” He also expressed gratitude to Priyanka for a night filled with “theatre, music, fun and food.”

Meanwhile, there’s more excitement brewing in Hrithik’s professional life. A major update about Krrish 4 has fans buzzing—Priyanka Chopra Jonas is officially on board. The two stars, known for their sizzling on-screen chemistry in hits like Krrish, Krrish 3, and Agneepath, are reuniting for this highly-anticipated superhero installment.

A source close to the development shared, “This is a massive development! Hrithik and Priyanka are one of the most loved pairs in Indian cinema. Their comeback in Krrish 4 is going to be spectacular.”

Adding to the excitement, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has officially handed over the directorial reins of the beloved franchise to his son Hrithik, marking the actor’s debut as a director. Produced by Yash Raj Films in collaboration with Rakesh Roshan, Krrish 4 is set to begin filming early next year.

As Hrithik juggles both acting and direction, the project promises to be one of Indian cinema’s biggest spectacles to date.