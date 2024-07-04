Live
Hugh Jackman opens up on being treated nicely after underwhelming ‘Wolverine’ audition
Los Angeles: Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has reminisced about how kindly Marvel head Kevin Feige treated him after his “underwhelming” audition for the superhero 'Wolverine'.
Jackman told Entertainment Weekly that he was utterly convinced he had blown his audition for the role in 2000’s 'X-Men' film.
The Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige back then was a producer’s assistant. He invited Jackman to dinner with him and the screenwriter, and drove Jackman to the airport after.
“I said, ‘Kevin, we all know I’m not getting the part. You don’t have to do dinner.’ But no, he sat in there and had a steak dinner with me and then drove me to the airport. I’ll never forget it. That was the nicest thing. I thought, I’ll never see him again.”
Jackman ended up as 'Wolverine', playing the character nine different times ahead of the upcoming 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.
The Hollywood star gained the spotlight as 'Wolverine' in the 'X-Men film' series, which got him a Guinness World Record for "longest career as a live-action Marvel character" until 2022.
The Award-winning actor has worked in a myriad of genres such as 'Kate & Leopold', 'Van Helsing', 'The Prestige', 'Australia', 'Les Misérables', 'The Greatest Showman', 'The Front Runner' and 'Bad Education' to name a few.
He has also worked in theatre with plays such as 'Beauty and The Beast' and 'Sunset Boulevard'.