Huma Qureshi And Mrunal Thakur Starrer 'Pooja Meri Jaan' Shooting Is Wrapped Up…

Bollywood glam dolls Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur are teaming up for the first time for a romantic thriller 'Pooja Meri Jaan'. Off late, the makers announced that the shooting of this movie is wrapped up and also shared a small teaser on social media.



Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur and the makers shared the teaser on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sharing the small teaser, Huma also wrote, "Andddd Birthday week just got better. #PoojaMeriJaan! It's a film wrap!!! Been shooting for this one all this while… and been super excited!! This one is a veryyyy important film & I am extremely proud to be associated with it. Can't wait for you to see it! @mrunalthakur @vikramsingh_chauhan #VijayRaaz #DineshVijan @amarkaushik @navjotgulati @vipasha_arvind @deokanishka @nirenbhatt @vishalmishraofficial @maddockfilms also , Happy Bday to my Producer Mr Dinesh Vijan".

The teaser showcases an admirer of Pooja writing her mail stating that if she accepts his love then their love will become history or if she rejects it then it will make him turn into a history.

Mrunal also shared the same teaser and wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT ALERT. It's a wrap on #PoojaMeriJaan! A film that is very important and extremely close to my heart, I hope you guys love it as much as we loved making it."

Even Taran Adarsh also shared the details of the movie on his Instagram page… "HUMA QURESHI - MRUNAL THAKUR: 'POOJA MERI JAAN' FILMING COMPLETE... It's a wrap for #DineshVijan and #AmarKaushik's joint production #PoojaMeriJaan, featuring #HumaQureshi and #MrunalThakur... Directed by #NavjotGulati... Co-directed by #VipashaArvind."

Pooja Meri Jaan movie is directed by Navjot Gulati and is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the Maddock Films banner. Along with these glam dolls even Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz are essaying prominent roles in this thriller.

Mrunal Thakur is all awaiting for the release of her South debut Sita Ramam while Huma will next be seen in Maharani season 2 web series!