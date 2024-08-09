Hyderabad: Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel collaboration gets an official launch

Jr NTR, currently occupied with the shoot of Devara under the direction of Koratala Siva, is set to team up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for his next big project. The much-anticipated film, tentatively titled NTR-Neel, was officially launched today in Hyderabad with a grand puja ceremony.

This marks the first collaboration between Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel, bringing together two powerhouse talents to craft a mass-commercial entertainer that promises to captivate fans and audiences alike. The film is being produced on a grand scale by NTR Arts and Mythri Movie Makers, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram also involved in the production.

During the launch event, Jr NTR's wife, Pranathi, switched on the camera, and the couple's children were also present, adding a personal touch to the ceremony.

The project is already generating buzz with rumors suggesting that RashmikaMandanna might play the female lead. The film's music will be composed by Ravi Basrur, with Bhuvan Gowda handling the cinematography. The regular shoot is expected to commence once Jr NTR completes Devara.

Meanwhile, the first part of Devara is slated for release on September 27, 2024.



