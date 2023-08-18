I love horror genre and how it has evolved over years: Avika Gor

Actress Avika Gor has revealed that she loves the horror genre and said that she was aware of that would come by working in ‘1920 - Horrors of the Heart’ as it has been a popular franchise.

Talking about the film, director Krishna Bhatt said: “The 1920 franchise has been the first fan favourite horror film franchise and with this newest edition '1920 - Horrors of the Heart', we have tried to take it up a notch. While it felt like a big responsibility to live up to the expectations, we had a great cast and crew that eased the process for us.”

“Avika has been a loved face on Television, with this film, we have tried to show her in a completely different light. Now that film is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, a much wider audience will be able to watch it," he added.

Talking about her film, Avika said: "Playing Meghna was like diving into the unknown, a role that pushed my boundaries. I love the horror genre and how it has evolved over the years. I was aware of the fan following the 1920 franchise had and I knew the kind of pressure that would come with it but I was ready to take that challenge head-on."

“I am so grateful to get an opportunity to work with Mahesh Bhatt, Vikram Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt.”