  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

I love horror genre and how it has evolved over years: Avika Gor

I love horror genre and how it has evolved over years: Avika Gor
x
Highlights

Actress Avika Gor has revealed that she loves the horror genre and said that she was aware of that would come by working in ‘1920 - Horrors of the Heart’ as it has been a popular franchise.

Actress Avika Gor has revealed that she loves the horror genre and said that she was aware of that would come by working in ‘1920 - Horrors of the Heart’ as it has been a popular franchise.

Talking about the film, director Krishna Bhatt said: “The 1920 franchise has been the first fan favourite horror film franchise and with this newest edition '1920 - Horrors of the Heart', we have tried to take it up a notch. While it felt like a big responsibility to live up to the expectations, we had a great cast and crew that eased the process for us.”

“Avika has been a loved face on Television, with this film, we have tried to show her in a completely different light. Now that film is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, a much wider audience will be able to watch it," he added.

Talking about her film, Avika said: "Playing Meghna was like diving into the unknown, a role that pushed my boundaries. I love the horror genre and how it has evolved over the years. I was aware of the fan following the 1920 franchise had and I knew the kind of pressure that would come with it but I was ready to take that challenge head-on."

“I am so grateful to get an opportunity to work with Mahesh Bhatt, Vikram Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X