IBM Productions comes with a fresh love story

A heartwarming and unique love story is on the horizon, helmed by director Bhanu and produced under the banner of IBM Production House by Kanakadurga Rao Pappula. Spearheaded by Varalakshmi Pappula, this upcoming romantic film aims to strike a chord with young audiences through its emotional core and innovative storytelling.

Known for his earlier works with strong social messages, director Bhanu takes a creative leap with his first pure love story. The film was wrapped in an intense, uninterrupted 49-day shooting schedule and is now in the post-production phase. Targeted for a June release, the team is confident about its appeal among the youth.

A major highlight is the film’s music, which features five impressive songs tailored to resonate with younger viewers. Interestingly, the film also marks the debut of a music director hailing from a prestigious musical family, adding further anticipation. A promising new writer has penned the dialogues, bringing fresh energy to the narrative.

The lead cast includes a young actor with experience in over 75 films as a child artist, paired opposite a captivating Telugu heroine. Marri Ravikumar is overseeing the execution of the film.

Producer Kanakadurga Rao Pappula has prioritized top-tier production values throughout, ensuring a polished cinematic experience. The title and first-look poster are set to be revealed soon, building excitement among fans and film enthusiasts alike.