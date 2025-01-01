Ilaiyaraaja and MM Keeravani Collaborate for 'Edo Ye Janmalodo' Song in Shashtipurthi

The much-awaited film Shashtipurthi is currently in production, and it promises to be a special treat for music lovers. One of the standout features of the film is the collaboration between two of the greatest legends of Indian cinema – Ilaiyaraaja and MM Keeravani. The song "Edo Ye Janmalodo" from the film has already generated considerable excitement, as it is composed by Ilaiyaraaja with lyrics written by Oscar-winning MM Keeravani.

The film, produced by MAA AAI Productions, stars hero Roopesh in the lead role, with veteran actor Rajendra Prasad and double National Award-winning Archana sharing the screen for the first time in 38 years, since the release of Ladies Tailor. Akanksha Singh also stars alongside Roopesh in the film, which is directed by Pavan Prabha. Rupesh Chowdary is producing the project.

The song "Edo Ye Janmalodo" marks a rare and legendary musical collaboration between Ilaiyaraaja and MM Keeravani, two maestros whose work has left an indelible mark on the Indian music industry. This collaboration has further heightened anticipation for the track, with music enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its release.

On the special occasion, the film's director, Pavan Prabha, shared some insights into the film's musical journey. "The film will feature five songs in total. While Chaitanya Prasad compiled the lyrics for four songs, the fifth one has been penned by none other than Keeravani Garu. He was gracious enough to spare time from his busy schedule and contribute to our project. We are incredibly fortunate to have both Ilaiyaraaja Garu and Keeravani Garu collaborating on this song. It’s an honor for the entire team," said Pavan Prabha.

Producer Rupesh Chowdary also expressed his excitement about the collaboration. "What more could we have asked for than a song composed by Ilaiyaraaja Garu with lyrics by Keeravani Garu? This is a dream come true for us. Shashtipurthi is going to be a family-oriented drama that addresses several relevant themes. It has been a rewarding experience working with such veteran actors like Rajendra Prasad Garu and Archana Garu. We’ve completed the production, and we will be announcing the release date soon."

As the stage is set for the grand release of "Edo Ye Janmalodo," it is clear that Shashtipurthi is poised to be an unforgettable cinematic experience, especially with the legendary musical duo of Ilaiyaraaja and MM Keeravani coming together to create magic once again.