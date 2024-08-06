Ilaiyaraaja Settles Legal Dispute with 'Manjummel Boys' Producers for Rs. 60 Lakh

The legal dispute between the makers of the Malayalam film ‘Manjummel Boys’ and legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja has finally reached a resolution. The dispute arose over the unauthorized use of the iconic song ‘Kammani Nee Prema Lekhale’ from the 1991 film ‘Guna,’ which starred Kamal Haasan. After months of legal wrangling, the matter has reportedly been settled with the film's producers agreeing to pay Rs. 60 lakh as compensation to Ilayaraja.

The controversy began when ‘Manjummel Boys’ was released in February this year. Ilaiyaraaja promptly issued legal notices to the producers, Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir, and Shaun Antony, for using his song without obtaining prior permission. The song in question, ‘Kammani Nee Prema Lekhale,’ is a beloved track from ‘Guna,’ and its unauthorized use in Manjummel Boys sparked the legal battle.

Initially, Ilaiyaraaja demanded a hefty sum of Rs. 2 crore as compensation, citing the song's pivotal role in the movie's success. The track had been widely used and had become synonymous with the film, which went on to become a major box-office hit.

Despite the initial demand, after extensive negotiations between the two parties, the compensation was reduced to Rs. 60 lakh. It is reported that the producers felt the original demand was excessive, leading to prolonged discussions and eventually, a compromise.

The settlement marks the end of a legal saga that has drawn significant attention in the film industry. This case underscores the importance of securing proper permissions for using copyrighted material, particularly when dealing with iconic works like those of Ilaiyaraaja.

This is not the first time Ilaiyaraaja has taken legal action to protect his musical creations. In 2017, he filed a case against legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam for performing his songs without permission during a world tour. More recently, he sent legal notices to the makers of the Rajinikanth-starrer Kooli for using the song ‘Va Va Pakkam Va’ from the 1983 film ‘Thanga Magan’ in a promotional video without his consent.

Additionally, Ilaiyaraaja is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the Indian Record Manufacturing Company (Inerco) in the Madras High Court. The dispute centers around the rights to the songs he composed in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The court has questioned whether Ilaiyaraaja can claim full ownership of these songs, as the lyrics were penned by other writers.

‘Manjummel Boys,’ directed by Chidambaram and featuring an ensemble cast including Soubin Shahir, Srinath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathy S Poduval, Lal Jr., and others, is based on a true incident from 2006. The film has been a sensation at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.