Ilaiyaraaja’s blessings elevate ‘Shashtipoorthi’

The team of Shashtipoorthi, a recently released film that is earning appreciation from audiences, paid a heartfelt tribute to music maestro Ilaiyaraaja on his birthday. The team, including actors Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Rupeysh, director Pavan Prabha, and others, visited Chennai to extend their wishes to the legendary composer, who played a crucial role in the film’s growing popularity.

Speaking on the occasion, an emotional Rupeysh shared, “The main reason our film Shashtipoorthi received so much craze and recognition is Ilaiyaraaja sir. His support and kind words are unforgettable. He wholeheartedly blessed me, saying I will grow as both a hero and a producer. With this motivation, I plan to make more meaningful films under the Maa Aayi Creations banner.”

The film, which hit theatres on May 30, stars Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Archana, Rupeysh, and Akanksha in lead roles. It is helmed by director Pavan Prabha and has been getting positive responses from the public.

During the Chennai visit, Dr. Rajendra Prasad paid floral tribute to Ilaiyaraaja as a mark of respect. He even sang a few classic tracks from his previous films like April 1 Vidudala and Preminchu Pelladu, which delighted Ilaiyaraaja. “You’re singing very well, Prasad,” the composer appreciated warmly.

The legendary musician spent quality time with the film’s team—interacting with Rupeysh, Pavan Prabha, lyricist Chaitanya Prasad, and cinematographer Ram—congratulating them for their efforts and the heartfelt storytelling in Shashtipoorthi.

With Ilaiyaraaja’s blessings and audience love, Shashtipoorthi is shaping up to be a memorable success.