Samantha Opens Up About Divorce and Wedding Gown

In a recent interview, Samantha opened up about the challenges in her life. She spoke about the trolling she faced during her divorce. She shared how society often blames women when relationships break down. Women are labeled as "second-hand," "used," or "her life is wasted."

These tags hurt women and their families deeply. Samantha mentioned that many untruths were spread about her, but she chose not to discuss them. She called them lies.

Samantha also talked about her decision to remodel her wedding gown.

She explained that it wasn’t about revenge. It was a symbol of strength. "I was sad when I decided to remodel it," she said. "But it doesn't mean my life has ended. It continues. I am happy now."

On her role in Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha faced challenges while filming.

When Raj and DK first approached her, she hesitated about the action scenes due to her health. She suggested they consider Kriti Sanon or Kiara Advani for the role instead, thinking they would be better suited. However, Samantha eventually took on the role, showing her determination.