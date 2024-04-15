Insights shared by Theppa Samudram' team

Bigg Boss fame Arjun Ambati as the hero, Kishori Datrak as the heroine Ravi Shankar and Chaitanya Rao in the lead roles of the film 'Theppa Samudram'. The film is directed by Satish Rapolu and produced by Neerukanti Manjula Raghavendra Goud under the banner of Srimani Entertainments and presented by Baby Vaishnavi. For this film P. R is the music director. The film is going to hit the screens on April 19 after completing its shooting. As part of the promotion of the film, the trailer launch and pre-release event was organized by the film unit. MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy, former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, former member of National BC Commission Talloju Acharya participated as chief guests in this program held on Sunday evening at Hyderabad Prasad Labs.



MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy launched the first song of the movie Theppasamudram. Also former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy launched the second song. The trailer was released by Talloju Acharya, a former member of the National BC Commission. In this program...

Music director PR said… ''Thank you so much to everyone who came to bless us. It cannot be said that 'Theppasamudram' is a small film. This is a good movie. I hope you all will like this movie.

Former member of the National BC Commission, Talloju Acharya said... ''My congratulations to everyone who worked for this film. I saw the preview of this movie. The second half was fantastic. The real incidents in the society were fearlessly brought to the fore. Atrocities against girls were shown blindly. This film is meant to question the system. This movie is reminiscent of the Hajipur incident. This is a must watch movie for everyone. He said that the audience who support every short film with content should also support this film.

Producer Mahendranath said... ''This is a film made on a good social point. Movies like this should play well. Only ten more good movies will come. Everyone must watch this movie.

Actor Chaitanya said… ''I played a negative character in this film. I will not be remembered very well in the film. I have done many films. But this movie is very special for me. My daughter is the heroine in this movie. I am truly lucky to share the screen with her. They told me to do it without asking for the character. This movie is not like all thriller movies.. Something special. Visuals, music, production values are all good. I want everyone to watch this movie on 19th and support it," he said.

The film's producer Raghavendra Goud said… ''Everyone here has helped me so much without thinking that I am a new producer. My thanks to all of them. The disc of this movie happened when Chaitanya was invited to our house. That's how this movie started. Special thanks to all the guests who accepted our invitation. A lot of people have to work hard to make a film ready. The director worked very hard for this movie. I have been a fan of Chiranjeevi since childhood. I came to the industry with the inspiration of such people. Special thanks to Ravi Shankar. Everyone will enjoy this movie. He said, "I want everyone to see and support me on the 19th of this month."

Heroine Kishori said… ''This movie is very special for me. Technically this is my first film. Thank you Raghavendra and Satish for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. The visuals are great. Also the music is very good in the movie. Thanks to the master who taught me dance and made me step. Everyone will like this movie. I want everyone to see it and support it'' he said.

Director Satish said… ''First when I told the story, Chaitanya introduced me to the producer. The team was set within a month. Every single technician did an amazing job. There are some special elements in Raft Samudra apart from the atrocities on children. It's better to see them in the theatre. This is not a small movie.. a movie with content. Media always favours a film with content. Also, I want to take this movie to the people.''

Hero Arjun Ambati said… ''Special thanks to every technician who worked on this film. Everyone was very supportive even though the budget was low. If it is a small film, they are like, did the cast and crew come... did they work... did they leave with the money? But the director and the producer get tired. They suffer a lot till the release of the movie. My father is a big distributor so I know that agony. Everyone should support such a director and producer. They know only one movie. Everyone who has a chance wants to survive a short film. 90 percent shooting of this movie was done in Pochampally. Thanks to everyone who contributed there. I want everyone to watch this movie in the theatres on April 19th.