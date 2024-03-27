‘Inspector Rishi’stirs excitement ahead of premiere

The anticipation for the release of the much-awaited web series "Inspector Rishi" is reaching a fever pitch as its premiere date approaches. Led by the talented Naveen Chandra, the series boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Sunaina, Kanna Ravi, SrikrishnaDayal, Malini Jeevaratnam, and Kumar Vale, promising an enthralling mix of horror and crime.

Produced by Sukh Dev Lahiri under Make Believe Productions, "Inspector Rishi" marks a significant venture into the digital realm for the renowned distributor and exhibitor VenuDonepudi. The series, set to premiere on Amazon Originals on the 29th of this month, will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, catering to a diverse audience.

Director Nandini J.S., known for her prowess in crafting gripping narratives, has helmed this project, which delves into the eerie world of crime and supernatural occurrences. Speaking about the series, Nandini emphasized the importance of catering to diverse tastes and ensuring wide appeal, particularly in the wake of the global success of Telugu cinema post-"Baahubali" and "RRR."

The cast members shared their experiences working on the series, highlighting the meticulous attention to detail and the camaraderie on set. Sunaina, portraying a forest ranger, expressed her excitement for the project's intriguing storyline, while Naveen Chandra, in the titular role, reflected on the multifaceted nature of his character and the immersive experience of shooting for the series.

With its unique blend of horror, thriller, romance, action, and comedy, "Inspector Rishi" promises to be a captivating watch for audiences across all age groups. As the countdown to the premiere begins, fans eagerly await the opportunity to immerse themselves in the suspenseful world of "Inspector Rishi" on Amazon Prime Video.









