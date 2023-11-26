Interesting poster of Thiruveer’s next creates curiosity

Renowned for his exceptional acting prowess, young hero Thiruveer has left an indelible mark with his nuanced expressions and emotive performances. His stellar portrayals in films such as "Pareshaan" (2023), "George Reddy" (2019), "Palasa 1978" (2020), and "Masooda" (2022) have garnered widespread acclaim, solidifying his stature in the film industry.

Currently, Thiruveer is busy with multiple projects in pipeline. The actor's next project announced with an amazing concept poster. This upcoming venture is bankrolled by producers Mahesh Chandu and Sai Shashank under the banner of Moonshine Pictures Production. The film is written and directed by talented filmmaker Raaj Viraat. Gorgeous Drishty Talwar is playing female lead in the film.

The concept poster is unique and it appears that two different worlds will be coming together. Makers promised that the film will be out and out entertainer in the dark comedy genre. The concept poster piques audience curiosity and Thiruveer will be seen in a different avatar.

The yet to be titled film is presented by Moonshine Pictures, and further details about the feature are yet to be announced. The film's music is composed by sensational Leon James, who is known for scoring chartbusters. Sujatha Siddarth will be handling the cinematography while Chota K Prasad will be editing for this exciting project.