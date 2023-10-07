Live
Just In
Introducing Arjun Rampal As The Menacing Rahul Sanghvi From Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari
National Award-Winning Actor Arjun Rampal is foraying into Tollywood with the highly anticipated film Bhagavanth Kesari starring God Of Masses...
National Award-Winning Actor Arjun Rampal is foraying into Tollywood with the highly anticipated film Bhagavanth Kesari starring God Of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna under Anil Ravipudi’s direction with the popular production house Shine Screens bankrolling it. Introducing the actor as the menacing Rahul Sanghvi, the makers unveiled his character poster today.
Though he looks super-stylish in designer wear, Arjun Rampal frightens with a serious gaze on his face. There are royal vibes with Arjun Rampal sitting on the throne. The makers through the poster also announced the time to reveal the trailer. It will be out tomorrow at 8:16 PM.
Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are producing the movie that stars Kajal Aggarwal playing the leading lady opposite Balakrishna, wherein Sreeleela will be seen in a vital role.
The film has music by SS Thaman and cinematography by C Ram Prasad, while Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat choreographs the action part.
Bhagavanth Kesari is scheduled for theatrical release on October 19th for Dussehra.
Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela
Technical Crew:
Writer, Director: Anil Ravipudi
Producers: Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi
Banner: Shine Screens
Music Director: SS Thaman
DOP: C Ram Prasad
Editor: Tammi Raju
Production Designer: Rajeevan
Fights: V Venkat
Executive Producer: S Krishna
PRO: Vamsi-Shekar