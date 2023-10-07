Introducing Arjun Rampal As The Menacing Rahul Sanghvi From Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari

National Award-Winning Actor Arjun Rampal is foraying into Tollywood with the highly anticipated film Bhagavanth Kesari starring God Of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna under Anil Ravipudi’s direction with the popular production house Shine Screens bankrolling it. Introducing the actor as the menacing Rahul Sanghvi, the makers unveiled his character poster today.



Though he looks super-stylish in designer wear, Arjun Rampal frightens with a serious gaze on his face. There are royal vibes with Arjun Rampal sitting on the throne. The makers through the poster also announced the time to reveal the trailer. It will be out tomorrow at 8:16 PM.

Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are producing the movie that stars Kajal Aggarwal playing the leading lady opposite Balakrishna, wherein Sreeleela will be seen in a vital role.

The film has music by SS Thaman and cinematography by C Ram Prasad, while Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat choreographs the action part.

Bhagavanth Kesari is scheduled for theatrical release on October 19th for Dussehra.

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Anil Ravipudi

Producers: Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi

Banner: Shine Screens

Music Director: SS Thaman

DOP: C Ram Prasad

Editor: Tammi Raju

Production Designer: Rajeevan

Fights: V Venkat

Executive Producer: S Krishna

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar