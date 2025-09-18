IRS Deepak Pandit Brings Cricket Legends and Bollywood Icons Together to Honour India’s 1996 Junior World Cup Triumph

In a spectacular celebration of sporting history and cultural pride, former Indian Revenue Service officer and the erstwhile Selector, Manager and PRO of the 1996 Junior World Cup Indian Cricket Team, Shri Deepak Pandit, orchestrated an unforgettable evening titled Heroes of the Lord’s 1996 at NMIMS, Mukesh Patel Auditorium, Mumbai.

Nearly three decades after India’s Junior team defeated Pakistan to lift the coveted Junior World Cup at Lord’s, England, the heroes of that triumph reunited under one roof to relive the electric spirit of their victory. The commemorative event, conceptualised and curated by Deepak Pandit, brought together stalwarts of Indian cricket and luminaries from the world of arts, music, and cinema, turning the evening into an extraordinary confluence of sport and entertainment.

Gracing the celebration as Guest of Honour was Shri Ashish Shelar, Minister of Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, who joined the audience in applauding the 1996 team’s historic achievement. Captain Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Vice-Captain Mohammad Kaif, and Coach Sarkar Talwar were felicitated along with the entire victorious squad, drawing standing ovations from the packed auditorium.

The event saw power-packed performances and appearances by celebrated artists including Kunal Ganjawala, Suresh Wadkar, Talat Aziz, Neeraj Shridhar and lyricist Sameer, who added a touch of glamour to the celebrations.

Messages in video form, from legendary cricketers and Bollywood icons also came in through the evening, amplifying the spirit of pride and nostalgia.

Adding a deeply personal note to the evening, Mohammad Kaif reflected on his journey, saying, “I want to share how my journey as a cricketer began. I come from Uttar Pradesh, one of the most densely populated states in India, where countless talented players aspire to make a mark. If I had not been selected for the India Juniors Cricket Team and played this crucial match, I may never have gained recognition in my state.”

Adding further, he said, “This victory gave me the right direction and became the foundation of my journey, from the Juniors Indian Cricket Team to the State Team, then the Ranji Trophy, and eventually representing India.”

Cultural performances, curated audio-visual segments, and heartfelt tributes formed the soul of the evening, culminating in the felicitation of the 1996 champions, living emblems of grit, determination, and unity. The Kashmiri Pandit Association of Maharashtra (KPA) and the Shri Sathya Sai Organisation also presented special segments on their cultural and social initiatives, reinforcing the message that sport and service go hand in hand.

The evening concluded on an emotional note with a cake-cutting ceremony marking the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, greeted by resounding cheers from the audience.

Image Courtesy: Altair Media

Reflecting on his vision for the event, Shri Deepak Pandit said, “This celebration was born from my desire to remind the nation of a glorious yet forgotten chapter in our sporting history. In 1996, our Juniors Indian Cricket Team created history by defeating Pakistan at Lord’s to win the Junior World Cup. At that time, there was no social media, and only a few newspapers covered their achievement. My purpose was to bring these heroes back into the spotlight after nearly 30 years, so that India and the world can know and honour their contribution.”

With its seamless blend of sporting nostalgia and cultural splendour, Heroes of the Lord’s 1996 stood as a heartfelt salute to India’s cricketing legacy and the unifying power of sports and art, making it an evening that will be remembered for years to come.